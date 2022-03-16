Vernon Johns Middle School student wins annual Congressman McEachin Essay Contest

Vernon Johns eighth-grader Salim Bamoue won the middle school division of Congressman A. Donald McEachin’s 2022 Black History Month Essay Contest.
Each year all middle and high school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District are invited to participate in this competition. This year’s writing contest focused on voting rights and the work of the late Congressman John R. Lewis. Collectively, the students produced a body of work that harnessed the tension of current events and history.
Eyeing the future in his essay, Salim looked back, writing, “Throughout history, people of color have notably been on the short end of the stick and we still struggle to attain even our voting rights.”
“Given the ongoing national discussion and focus on voting rights, it was incredible to read the insightful perspectives from students in Virginia’s 4th [Congressional District],” McEachin said. “The fight for equal protections under the law and equal access at the ballot box has been waging for years, and it continues today. Seeing such impassioned positions from our next generation was encouraging and makes me hopeful for our future.”
Over 40 students entered the competition this year with powerful essays. Bamoue piece, along with the other winning essays, will be entered into the Congressional Record, the official daily record of the debates and proceedings of the U.S. Congress. Winning students will receive formal copies.
