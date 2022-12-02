VDH to launch text, voice message alerts encouraging COVID booster shots

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
This week residents of the Central Virginia Health District who are 50 years of age and older will receive voicemails and texts urging them to get their COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.
Members of this population will only be notified if records show they are eligible for but have not yet received a bivalent booster, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The message will read: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call 434-477-5974.”
The VDH said contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message for mobile numbers or a phone call for landlines.
All individuals should get in touch with the VDH call center so that their record can be reviewed if there’s a concern about whether someone qualifies for a Bivalent Booster or think they have been called inadvertently.
Dial 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English, Spanish, and more than a hundred other languages are all spoken.
Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.
