By: Natalie McFarlanad
Staff Writer
Virginia is launching a voluntary program to help schools and childcare centers detect potentially dangerous levels of lead in drinking water. Funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the purpose of this program, is to help Virginia public schools and child care centers identify lead occurrences in their drinking water and reduce exposure. Currently, the program has approximately $1.1 million in funding, which will be able to collect and analyze 40,000 samples.
If there is not enough money to cover all requests, VDH said facilities would be prioritized based on various factors, including affordability criteria, which is established by the state to include schools with at least 50% of students receiving free and reduced lunches and head start facilities, according to a Virginia Department of Health press release on July 11. VDH said that priority will be given to facilities that serve children 6 and under, as well as facilities that are older and are more likely to have lead plumbing.
The voluntary program comes after Virginia lawmakers passed a law in 2017 requiring schools to come up with a plan to test for lead. In 2020, the General Assembly passed a similar law impacting licensed childcare centers. Another law that was passed in 2020 required school boards to take all steps necessary to notify parents if testing results indicate lead contamination that exceeds 10 parts per billion. The law also required schools to submit their testing plans and report any results to the Virginia Department of Health.
Dr. Tony Singh, Deputy Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, said lead exposure can negatively impact brain development, especially for younger children; and two full years later, Singh said VDH doesn’t know what percentage of total school divisions have crafted and executed their testing plan. He said very few have submitted information to the VDH.
Virginia public schools (K-12) and childcare centers interested in participating in this program should enroll at www.leadinvawater.org. Selected schools/child care centers will be notified by the VDH team.
