VCCS Chancellor David Doré Visits Brightpoint Community College

Brightpoint Community College welcomed Virginia Community College System (VCCS) Chancellor David Doré to its Chester Campus on May 4, 2023, for a visit which highlighted innovative programs, state-of-the-art learning opportunities, private-public partnerships, workforce development, and the institution’s vision of, “A success story for every student.”
Among the programs showcased was the college’s new pharmaceutical manufacturing major. The career studies certificate (CSC) program, which takes two semesters to complete, launched in fall 2022, and its first graduates will be celebrated later this month at commencement. Soon, the college will also offer a pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce credential through Community College Workforce Alliance (CCWA). To understand some of the training students receive in the CSC program, Chancellor Doré participated in a gowning exercise, in which he donned head-to-toe protective wear, and faculty and students demonstrated some of the equipment used in the program. In addition, representatives from program partners Civica, Alliance for Building Better Medicine, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership spoke about the regional, grant-winning effort to create and produce low-cost, essential medicines, and the important role Brightpoint and CCWA are playing in helping to develop a skilled workforce for new businesses coming to the area.
The Chancellor also spent time touring some of Brightpoint’s skilled trades learning spaces. In the college’s precision machining technology labs, he learned about the equipment used to provide real-world training and met with faculty and students in Brightpoint’s concurrent high school program. Through that program, students have the opportunity to earn a college CSC and industry-recognized credentials before they complete high school, giving them a jump-start on their careers. In the college’s electricity labs, Chancellor Doré spoke to students, faculty, staff and a representative from Phillip Morris USA about the college’s partnerships with industry and apprenticeship opportunities. A tour of the college’s health sciences labs and classrooms provided the Chancellor with a look at the state-of-the-art simulation equipment and learning spaces used by faculty to prepare students for their future jobs. Dr. Doré was shown high-tech mannequins that can be programmed with a range of symptoms and illnesses; a simulated hospital wing, designed to help students prepare for real-world medical settings; and a high-tech anatomy table that allows students to view the human body and its systems in a variety of ways.
The Chancellor also spent time in sessions with faculty and staff and with students, learning about their experiences; their goals; and their perspectives on Brightpoint and Virginia’s community colleges. When talking about his time at Brightpoint, Chancellor Doré stated, “The students shared with me that everything they needed to transform their lives is right here.” After talking to faculty and staff throughout the visit, he said, “I felt the energy and the hope that’s ahead for our system.” He also spoke about the heart of community colleges. He said, “We define ourselves by who we take. We take everyone.”
“We are very excited to have had the opportunity to share with Dr. Doré the things that make Brightpoint unique, from our outstanding students and employees to our innovative academic programs,” said Dr. Van Wilson, Interim President of Brightpoint Community College. Chancellor Doré’s visit to Brightpoint was his twenty-first stop on a listening tour, which is taking him to all 23 community colleges across the Commonwealth.
Brightpoint Community College, formerly John Tyler Community College, offers more than 80 majors that provide pathways to careers in high-demand fields; transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities; and industry credentials and licensures. The college, with campuses in Chester and Midlothian, online classes, and off-campus classrooms, served more than 11,400 students during the 2021-22 academic year. It also assisted approximately 5,700 learners, including more than 2,700 job seekers, through its workforce development division, Community College Workforce Alliance, a partnership between Brightpoint and Reynolds community colleges.
