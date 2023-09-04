Updated Report - Police Investigating Shooting

The individual arrested in connection to this incident is identified as Christopher Shawn Castle, aged 46, a resident of Prince George County, Virginia. Castle has been charged with the following crimes:
• Aggravated Malicious Wounding
• Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
• Reckless Handling of a Firearm
• Brandishing a Firearm
• Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Christopher Castle is presently in custody at Riverside Regional Jail.
On August 17, 2023, around 12:16 a.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident at the Quality Inn situated at 11974 South Crater Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had sustained two gunshot wounds. Swift medical attention was provided, with the victim being initially taken to Southside Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to VCU Medical Center for urgent treatment. Presently, the victim remains in a critical condition.
Through diligent investigation, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspected shooter, ensuring there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation into this incident is actively underway, and a subsequent update will be issued in due course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.