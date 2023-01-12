INFORMATION NEEDED…
(Prince George, VA) – Update – Fatal Hit-and-Run
Additional Information Needed…
Prince George County Police received information that an older model (early 1990’s), extended cab, Ford pickup truck, red and white in color, was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County on Tuesday morning, January 10th. The truck was described as having passenger side front-end damage and damage to the passenger side windshield.
Anyone with information about the described vehicle, or with any other information about this incident, is asked to contact us.
Police Department at 804-733-2773
Sergeant Matt Bryant email: mbryant@princegeorgecountyva.gov
Police Department email: police@princegeorgecountyva.gov
Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777, or you can send your tip using the P3tips.app
***The picture is only a representation of what the vehicle in question may look like.***
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.