U.S. Small Business Administration releases report on anti-fraud control measures in pandemic relief programs

Eighty-six percent of fraud occurred in first nine months of pandemic according to findings in new agency report
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released a report detailing analysis of anti-fraud protocols put in place by the Biden-Harris Administration in the federal agency’s four largest pandemic programs. The report “Protecting the Integrity of the Pandemic Relief Emergency Programs: SBA’s Actions to Prevent, Detect and Address Fraud ” highlights the actions the agency deployed to restore fraud measures in pre-existing relief programs, enhance fraud controls in new programs, and support cross-agency efforts to bring fraudsters to justice. The report also details the most comprehensive analysis yet estimating the total impact of fraud.
“Pandemic relief programs, including those supported by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, have driven a historic economic recovery, including saving millions of businesses and creating over 13 million jobs since 2021,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “SBA’s COVID relief programs were large-scale and significant undertakings; and the agency has analyzed, evaluated and taken action to incorporate the latest methods and technologies along the way. With this report, SBA is detailing the effective measures added to fight fraud and hold bad actors responsible, as well as recommendations of best practices to ensure future emergency small business programs are optimized from the start.”
“The findings in this report, coupled with the SBA Office of Inspector General and other law enforcement’s commitment to fighting fraud, is a major step forward,” said Special Counsel for Enterprise Risk Peggy Delinois Hamilton. “Releasing the results of this report is necessary to fully inform past, present and future efforts for addressing fraud.”
The new anti-fraud measures deployed in 2021, and detailed in the report, impeded further fraud attempts significantly and helped identify fraud that had already occurred. They include reinstating the checking of applications against “Do Not Pay” databases, checking tax transcripts to validate application information in the COVID-EIDL programs, and establishing a new Fraud Risk Management Board.
As a result, in large part, of these measures, the SBA:
Blocked over 21.3 million fraudulent applications
Achieved record-low fraud rates for new relief programs
Supported the recovery of $30 billion from pandemic relief emergency programs
Anti-Fraud Recommendations
To follow through on the SBA’s work to identify suspected fraud, the report points to the importance of Congress meeting President Biden’s sweeping anti-fraud proposal published in March, which includes a request to provide at least $100 million in funding to SBA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to fulfill the mission laid out by recent legislation extending the statute of limitations for PPP and COVID-EIDL fraud.
Looking ahead to potential future national emergencies, the report also outlines recommendations to mitigate fraud through the design of relief programs. They include:
Expanding government data-sharing: Increasing access to government datasets and expanding validation services would further the SBA’s ability to prevent fraud on the front end. Real-time access to government payroll data, as well as tax identification data would ensure the SBA can more quickly verify applicant information.
Building now to save later: Establishing statutory framework in advance of an emergency would allow the agency to move quickly and with a full range of controls in the event of a crisis.
Preventing fraud rather than chasing it: Centering expectations on up-front fraud control rather than recovery efforts after funds are distributed would allow the agency to better focus on application performance and ongoing monitoring.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
