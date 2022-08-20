U.S. Commission Identifies Other Possible Name Changes for Fort Lee Base

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A list of proposed name changes for nine military installations in the South with names that honor Confederate leaders was made public by the commission last May. Fort Lee's name would be changed to Fort Gregg-Adams in the final report due in October in honor of two Black military trailblazers of the 20th century: the late Charity Adams, the first Black woman in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, who left the Army as the second-highest ranking Black officer at the time.
At least 21 objects at Fort Lee, including the post name, names on some buildings, a few post gates, and one of its housing communities, have been flagged for evaluation and potential replacement by the committee in charge of coordinating the renaming of military facilities bearing the names of Confederate commanders. Along with the post as a whole, the Lee Theater, the Fort Lee Officer's Club, the Lee Avenue and Mahone Avenue gates, and the post's public-works department were all listed on the Naming Commission's list of potential new names. Additionally, it mentioned the Jackson Circle Subdivision, a neighborhood across Route 36 from Lee Gate that bears General Thomas J. Stonewall Jackson's name.
The commission announced in May its recommendations to rename other posts to include Fort Benning, Ga. is recommended to be renamed Fort Moore, for Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia. Hal Moore received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in the Vietnam War. Julia Moore was an advocate for military families; Fort Bragg, N.C. is to be renamed Fort Liberty, after the value of liberty; Fort Gordon, Ga. is recommended to be renamed Fort Eisenhower, after President Dwight Eisenhower, who also served as general of the Army; Fort A.P. Hill, Va. is recommended to be renamed Fort Walker, after Dr. Mary Walker, the Army’s first female surgeon; Fort Hood, Tx. is recommended to be renamed Fort Cavazos, after Gen. Richard Cavazos, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in the Vietnam War; Fort Pickett, Va. is recommended to be renamed Fort Barfoot, after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient; Fort Polk, La. is recommended to be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Medal of Honor recipient; and Fort Rucker, Ala. recommended to be renamed Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient.
Fort Lee is named for Robert E. Lee, the commanding general of the Confederate forces during the Civil War. It was established in 1917 as Camp Lee, then became Fort Lee in 1950. It encompasses 6,000 acres in Prince George County and is home to the headquarters of the Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), the Army Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE), the Army Quartermaster and Ordinance schools, the Army Logistics University (ALU), the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).
The name changes were mandated in the 2020 Defense Authorization budget package passed by Congress. Then President, Donald Trump vetoed the package over that requirement, but his veto was overridden on Capitol Hill.
A report included a cost estimate for renaming nine Army posts that comes to about $21 million.
