Two people arrested after search warrant executed

Petersburg residents Hassan Jones and Cleo Washington were both arrested on Friday, February 4 after a search warrant was obtained and executed for a residence on the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue, where they found two guns, ammunition, marijuana plants, marijuana edibles, many bags of marijuana, paraphernalia and scales.
Both were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana weighing one to five pounds. possession of a firearm while in possession of marijuana more than a pound, maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
