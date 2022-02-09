Two killed in car crash

On Wednesday morning February 2nd at around 7:38a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on West Quaker Road. Reports from authorities state that, 58 year old Kathy Britt of Chesterfield county, was driving a Gray Ford Focus North in the 5100 block of West Creek Road when her vehicle collided head on with the maroon Hyundai Elantra, driven by 33 year old Tenecia Barnes of Prince George county.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
