Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner were successful in securing more than $15 million in federal money for a number of projects in the Tri-Cities area. These initiatives include enhancing the emergency communications system in Petersburg, constructing new roads in Hopewell and Prince George, enhancing broadband access for Virginia State University students and everyone in the neighborhood, among other things.
A list of projects that will receive funding are: $694,000 for students at Richard Bland College from Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, and Hopewell Counties. The funding will support the College’s Guided Pathways for Success program that provides services, education and training and job placement support for students from rural areas, underrepresented STEM groups, and students highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; $188,000 for the City of Hopewell to replace the functionally obsolete standby generator at City Hall; $2,200,000 for the Virginia State University broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion project for students on campus and the surrounding communities of Petersburg and Ettrick; $1,000,000 for Better Housing Coalition, to be used to support the construction of the Colbrook Family Apartments in Chesterfield County, which will create 157 units of affordable housing; $500,000 for the Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation in Petersburg. The funding will go towards the Petersburg Virginia High Street Apartments to provide permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness; $4,000,000 for pedestrian improvements to Courthouse Road in Hopewell. This project, which will be completed by the Virginia Department of Transportation, will consist of building 5-foot wide sidewalks, curb and gutter, underground storm drainage, and new ADA compliant bus shelters to provide pedestrian facilities and improved bus access along Courthouse Road, a highly-trafficked road in a community in which many do not have access to reliable transportation; $3,540,806 for a roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Park Road (Route 630) and Middle Road (Route 646) in Prince George County: This transportation safety improvement project consists of constructing a one-lane Roundabout with a by-pass lane for through traffic at the intersection of Jefferson Park Road and Middle Road in Prince George County. This intersection has seen steady traffic and accident increases over the past ten years. With the addition of a new Elementary School under construction near this intersection, traffic is anticipated to greatly increase. This intersection serves travelers from Fort Lee, Hopewell, and Prince George and $3,203,000 for Petersburg to upgrade its existing 20-year-old Mission Critical Communication system that coordinates emergency services for all first responders in the city and surrounding areas.
"Critical national objectives including health care, education, scientific research, and veteran benefits are all funded by this bill. Sen. Warner, (D-Va.) said, "It builds on the significant progress Congress has achieved this year to reduce expenses, combat gun violence, and generate well-paying employment here in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.