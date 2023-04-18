Toys for Tots - A year-round force for good

TRIANGLE - The Marine Toys for Tots Program has evolved and grown exponentially since the very first campaign in 1947, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million children in need. An equally celebrated milestone is the growth of the Program beyond Christmas. The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has expanded to provide year-round support to disadvantaged children experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season.
The year-round distributions reassure families, who face adversity and exceptional circumstances throughout the year, that Marine Toys for Tots stands ready to assist when emotional support is needed most. Families and children face hardships throughout the year, and Toys for Tots wants to be the force for good that provides significant comfort and relief to families.
In 2022, the Marine Toys for Tots Program:
Expanded our DoGoodNow initiative to be a year-round force for good.
Expanded our partnership with Good360 and have distributed a collective four million toys, books, and games to children in families who have faced adversity and exceptional circumstances throughout the year during special distributions across the nation during the spring and summer months since 2020.
Established our newest initiative to support children living in foster care.
Distributed toys, books, games, and school supplies to over 447,000 children in the Foster Care system.
Expanded the Toys for Tots Literacy Program and continued our work with the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) and the Kids in Need Foundation (KINF).
Provided 900,000 age-appropriate books, valued at over $3.7 million, to NAESPA and KINF.
Supported over 220,00 Native American children living on remote Reservations through our Toys for Tots Native American Program.
In 2023, the Program will be:
Providing backpacks filled with school supplies to foster care children in Arizona and Illinois valued at over $200,000.
Providing 100 truckloads of emotional relief gifts to nonprofit partner, Good360, to distribute to nonprofits across the Nation through the Spring and Summer months to support local children in need.
Providing one million books to Title I funded schools through our Toys for Tots Literacy Program.
Providing books valued at $1.1 million to the KINF.
Standing ready to assist families and children impacted by natural disasters or challenging events with emotional relief packages.
Supporting Native American children through our Toys for Tots Native American Program.
About Marine Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 76-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over291million less fortunate children. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
