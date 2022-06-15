Toddler Fun & Fitness Class, a program for pre-school children ages 2-4 registration has begun. The class will be held Tuesday and Thursday mornings OR evenings at Walton Elementary School Gym (4101 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, Va. 23875) from 10:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. OR 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. beginning July 19 through August 4, 2022, for three weeks (twice a week). The fee is $50 for the first child and $40 for each additional child.
Registration is being held June 6 through July 15, 2022 (or until full) at the Prince George County Parks and Recreation Office or online at Toddler Fun and Fitness Registration.
