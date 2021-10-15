By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Tickets for the Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Induction for Prince George athletics at Prince George High School on October 16 remain on sale.
Guests can attend as an individual or group. A dinner will be hosted at the high school in the school’s commons area, with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person with tables set up for either four or eight-person parties. A form to purchase tickets is available on the school division’s website and on Prince George High School’s athletics webpage.
Checks can be made payable to Prince George High School with Hall of Fame noted in the memo, to: Prince George High School, Attn. Jessie Carmichael, 7801 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George, Virginia 23875.
