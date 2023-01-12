Individual Tickets & Table Packages Available for Purchase via GoFan Website
Prince George County School Board member Robert E.L. Eley, III delivers remarks during the Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner held on Saturday, October 21, 2021. (PGCPS Photo)
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. - Prince George County Public Schools is pleased to announce tickets for this year's Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner are now on sale ahead of this exciting springtime event on March 25.
Tickets can be purchased online through GoFan at $45 per ticket. Table purchase options are available for attendees, with a table for four available for $160 and a table for six for $230.
Additionally, all 2023 inductees will receive two complimentary tickets to this year's ceremony.
To access the order form, visit http://tinyurl.com/PGHS-GOFAN.
This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Prince George High Schools' commons area. The evening will start with a meet-and-greet session, dinner at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.
Any questions about ticket purchases or the PGCPS Athletic Hall of Fame can be emailed to halloffame@pgs.k12.va.us.
In December, Prince George County Public Schools announced the latest class of Prince George County products to be recognized for their contributions to athletics within our community and beyond over the years. This year's class will include the following individuals and teams.
* West Lescanec: Received the first full scholarship to the University of Virginia as a pitcher.
* Henry Freeman: One of the founding members of the USA Today Sports section, one of the United States' leading newspapers with nearly 160,000 average print circulation in 2022.
* Shareese Woods-Hicks: Earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors four times while competing for UNC Charlotte. Four-time Atlantic 10 Conference Performer of the Year.
* Mickey Roberts: Coach of the 2018 Prince George High School state baseball championship team. Over his career, Roberts won 338 games as head baseball coach at Prince George High School. Roberts is a member of the Longwood University and United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Hall of Fame.
* Wayne Collins: Former baseball coach instrumental in constructing the current athletic field house at the Prince George High School stadium and lifelong supporter of Prince George athletics.
* Reverend Robert Livesay: Served as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Chaplain for Prince George High School's football and baseball programs and founding member of the Prince George County Chaplain Program.
* 2018 State Championship Baseball Team: After a spectacular season, the 2018 Prince George High School Royals baseball team would advance to the Virginia Class 5 state championship, facing off against the Potomac Panthers. On June 9, 2018, the Royals would hold Potomac runless through seven innings to win Prince George its first baseball state title in school history 8-0 over Potomac.
* 2018 State Championship Softball Team: Following a solid regular season and tournament performance, the Lady Royals advanced to the championship game against Brooke Point. Consistent offense and strategic defensive play by Prince George elevated the Lady Royals to their first state softball title in school history on June 9, 2018, with an 11-4 final score.
* The performance of both teams offered a rare first-time sweep in baseball and softball in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) championship matchups.
In October 2021, the Prince George Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class, featuring icons of Prince George High School's athletic history. The class comprised the following individuals and teams: Hal Baird, Larry Brooks, Johnny Oates, Ron Rusnak, Dave Trickler, Coach Bill Woodby, and the 1961 State Championship Men's Basketball Team. For more information about these inductees, click HERE<https://pgs.edlioschool.com/apps/news/article/1513915>.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools. For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us<http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/>.
