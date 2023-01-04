The Theatre Company at Fort Lee hosting auditions

Auditions for this youth production will be held on Saturday, January 14th from 10am - 4pm at the Lee Playhouse.
Please sign up for an audition time using the link below and arrive no less than 15 minutes before your slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084DAEAC2FA2FF2-grease
Due to the mature content of this show (including smoking, bullying, etc.) we are looking for a more mature cast, recommending 12-18 years of age. This show includes 8 female and 9 male featured rolls as well as an ensemble with featured solos and lines.
Please prepare a one-minute musical theater singing selection with sheet music in the correct key (accompanist provided), and dance attire/footwear. Readings will be from the script and will be assigned during the audition process.
Callbacks will be Monday, January 16th and/or Tuesday, January 17th starting at 6pm.
Casting will be announced Wednesday, January 18th with the first rehearsal taking place on Saturday, January 21st at 1pm as a read through and mandatory parent meeting.
The rehearsal schedule will include Mondays - Thursdays, 6:30 - 9:00pm, and Saturdays 10am - 4pm; not everyone will be called to every rehearsal or for the whole length of time for rehearsals until the week prior to the show. Shows are Friday 3/10, Saturday 3/11, and Friday 3/17 @ 7pm, and Sunday 3/12, Saturday 3/18, and Sunday 3/19 @ 2pm.
All parents, guardians, or 18-year-olds, will need to be vetted for access to Fort Lee. Please call (804) 720-0163 ASAP to make sure you have access.
