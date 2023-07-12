The Prince George County Police are seeking assistance locating a missing mother and daughter.

We need the public's assistance finding Martha Bates and her daughter, Mary Bates, from Prince George, VA. They were last known to be in the area of Monterey, VA, on July 9th, 2023, at approximately 4:00 PM. They were en route to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia, when they went missing. Martha Bates is a 42-year-old white female, 5'03" tall, 345 lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and glasses. Mary Bates is a 15-year-old white female, estimated to be about 5'00" tall, 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. They were driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the Virginia license plate number UVL9169.
If anyone has any information that could help locate Martha and Mary Bates, please contact the Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, report it anonymously through the P3 tips app, reach out to Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or send an email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.
