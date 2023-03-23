By William Pitts
Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital in Petersburg have been formally indicted by a grand jury on charges of second degree murder following the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno on Monday, March 6.
The incident, which has brought Petersburg into the national spotlight, occurred as Otieno was being transported to the hospital from Henrico County Jail West. According to Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill, Otieno died of asphyxiation after being held down for over 10 minutes.
The three hospital employees are being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Va. All seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
This Tuesday, prosecutors released video of the incident which led to Otieno’s death. The video appears to show officers forcibly holding down Otieno for about 11 minutes until he stops moving. Baskervill alleges that no one reported Otieno’s death for 3 1/2 hours after the incident, and that none of the seven officers made truthful statements to the Virginia State Police “either that night or…upon arrest”.
According to Baskervill, the chain of events that led to Otieno’s death began earlier that day at Henrico County Jail West. Baskervill alleges that before Otieno was transported to the hospital, he was beaten, restrained, and pepper-sprayed by officers unprovoked.
On Tuesday, a second video was released showing what happened at Henrico County Jail before Otieno was transported to the hospital. The video, which has no sound, appears to show the altercation between Otieno and the deputies which eventually led to them loading him into the back seat of a white SUV presumably bound for Central State Hospital.
Both the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are conducting their own independent investigations into the incident. The FBI’s Richmond branch has also been in contact with local authorities.
