Suspect Identified in Death of Dinwiddie Male Young Adult

The Prince George Police Department has identified the person responsible for the death of Rashad James on July 20, 2023, as Xavier Winfield, age 18 from Sutherland, Virginia. Warrants are currently on file for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Brandishing of a Firearm. Police are seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect. If you have any information, please contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by utilizing our P3tips application.
On July 20, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., members of the Prince George County Police Department responded to the 6400 block of Blair Court regarding an individual that was shot. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a lone male subject lying on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced deceased by Prince George Fire & Ems personnel.
The victim has been identified as Rashad James, age 18, of Dinwiddie County.
Detectives are currently investigating the events that led to this incident and the identification of the suspect/s involved in this incident. If you have any information that could be helpful, please contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by using our P3tips application.
