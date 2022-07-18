By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Delvin Mitchell, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2 where a victim Toni Knight had been struck by a stray bullet to the chest, instantly killing her. Knight’s mother, Diane Branzelle stated that Knight along with two of her nieces had just returned from grocery shopping, and were walking back to her apartment building, the Artistic Space Lofts in the 300 block of Brown Street when gunshots began going off between a group of people nearby.
Although Mitchell has been arrested and charged, this is still ongoing investigation and police are looking for anyone else that may have ben involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the P3 tips mobile app. Crime solvers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
