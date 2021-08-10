Survey shows PG residents most concerned with scams, in-home well checks for senior population

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A survey issued to Prince George County residents indicates that the community is most concerned with scam safety, in-home well checks, access to adult services and access to exercise centers in addition to other matters for its senior population.
The Board of Supervisors approved in March the creation of a Senior Task Force which has met monthly to discuss its role in addressing the needs of the 50+ population.
A recent post-card survey used to prioritize needs to address was sent to all Prince George County homes asking respondents to check up to 18 items they felt were most important to seniors.
As of July 19, 637 postcards were returned with additional comments from the online survey. The results were compiled by the Prince George Department of Social Services, which serves as Staff for the Task Force.
The categories and percentage of responses were as follows: Safety from Scams – 59%, In-Home Well Checks – 43%, Access to Adult Services – 43%, Access to Exercise Centers – 41%, Social Gathering Connections – 40%, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Mental Illness – 39%, Transportation – 35%, Volunteer Opportunities – 33%, Nursing Home Care – 31%, Affordable Housing – 28%, Personal Supplies, i.e. hearing aids, etc. – 27%, Weatherization – 26%, Commission on Aging Connections – 24%, Church Connections for Seniors – 19%, Project LifeSaver – 18%, Connecting with Fort Lee – 17%, Grandparents Program – 13%, Recognition – 12%.
Other write-in topics included tax cuts, trips, road conditions, dog parks & swimming pools, walking trails, convenient trash disposal and legal information.
