Surry County supervisor runs for District 64 delegate seat

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Surry County’s Vice-Chair and Dendron District Supervisor, owner of Drewry Farms, lawyer and Virginia native Michael Drewry is making a run in the 2021 election against incumbent Emily Brewer for the Virginia House of Delegates 64th seat.
Born in Petersburg Hospital, Drewry grew up in the town of Wakefield in Virginia raised by parents who came from long generational-lines of farmers and small-business owners. One of the reasons he decided to make a run for the General Assembly is the way in which he believes his community has since been abandoned.
“You don't know how nice of an area you’re living in until you appreciate it when you're older, there were a multitude of farms in this small town where everyone’s parents ran family businesses or farmed,” said Drewry. “You could have been born, raised, get married and stayed there and have a middle class living, that’s all gone,”
Part of his legislative goals are to bring back agriculture and investment into smaller counties such as Surry by “reinventing agriculture”. Some of Drewry’s ideas to achieve that include having permanent year-round farmers markets to support local farm work.
Drewry initially attended N.C. State University before receiving a business degree from The College of William & Mary. After graduation, he was asked to assist Continental Grain Company, one of the top-three agriculture companies in the U.S., with creating a new pork division for the company.
After law school, Drewry began private law practice in Surry and Suffolk continuing to do so today on land use, conservation, and local government matters. He also offers low cost and pro bono services to local citizens. His experience as an attorney also influenced his run for public office in hopes he can improve the current Virginia code.
“As a reader of the code, there are so many ambiguities that are in there, it’s a mess,” said Drewry. “Every legislation session, they put more code sections in it and from an attorney standpoint, there not understanding connections, it's very fragmented and it makes me wonder who’s looking over theses things, if people can't decipher it then its very conflicting,”
Drewry would lose in his first run at the Board of Supervisors seat after he returned to the area in the early 2000s and thought he could make a change for a community he thought had been neglected.
“I was not pleased, they didn't listen to the citizens,” said Drewry. “I ran and won the second time around just from promising people I’d listen to them, everything’s a community effort,”
If elected, Drewry says that other legislative goals of his include creating district committees on agriculture, communities and business that hold meetings on deciding on what platforms to push through. He also hopes to make the district’s agricultural sector more competitive.
“We’re getting very little from state legislators who focus more on urban areas than rural ones and I think I'd be a strong voice for them,” said Drewry. “I've been in the midwest and other parts of the U.S. and we can’t compete in corn, cotton and soybeans. We need to re energise this region to show our children they can stay and make a living here,”
As a small-business owner, Drewry also wants to focus on innovative ways to help local and smaller enterprises.
“When we bring in big industries, we need to step back and find ways to help small businesses with things like low-interest loans and an incubator-type way of encouraging entrepreneurial spirit,” said Drewry. “My wife and I put solar panels on our farm to assist with electrical needs and we couldn’t get a decent loan for that unless it was connected to our residence, that;s just one example of loan assistance can be very hard for smaller businesses,”
His criticisms of his opponent, who has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2018 after she won her race with over 62% of the vote, are that she allows herself to accept too much lobbyist and corporate donations and that she doesn’t represent all citizens.\
“I don’t think she represents all the people, she represents fragments and divisiveness,” said Drewry. “The majority of her funds are coming from lobbyists and corporations, it's not good in politics, I’ve seen what campaign contributions do and she does it too much. I think its a portrayal of her voters,”
District 64 covers Isle of Wight County, Virginia, Prince George County, Virginia, Surry County, Virginia, and Suffolk, Virginia. The election will take place Nov. 2 this year.
