Supervisors vote not to increase taxes, among other items at meeting

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The board of supervisors held their regular meeting at the Prince George County Government center on April 13.
The board unanimously voted not to increase tax rates for the 2021 tax levies for real property, tangible personal property, mobile homes, and machinery and tools. Personal property will remain at $4.25, mobile homes and real property at $.86 and machinery and tools at $1.50.
The increase in the assessed real property values amounts to less than 1% net of new construction and improvements, so there is no effective tax increase resulting from the increase in assessed values.
A resolution was approved to set a percentage of tax relief for the 2021 Tax Year at a level that is anticipated to exhaust personal property tax relief funds provided to the County of Prince George by the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Budget amendments and appropriations were approved including $25,500 for the surplus property sale of a utility vehicle, $136,148 for Fire Program funds, $7,236.10 for insurance recoveries for Sheriff’s vehicle repair and $27,944,000 of debt proceeds for the new Walton Elementary School.
The recommended FY2022 health, dental and vision insurance renewals with recommended rates were approved.
A contract was awarded to Waco, Inc. and appropriation for the Food Lion Water System upgrades in the amount of $973,270 along with $90,270.99 for the appropriation of additional funds. Another contract to Causey Construction for lower Scott Park access paths was awarded in the amount of $73,055 and appropriation of SNAP investment proceeds in the amount of $34,546.19.
The board discussed the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative order regarding batter energy storage systems and agreed to send a letter supporting the SCC with Board recommendations regarding items of concern.
The board authorized advertising three public hearings on May 11. One to approve a deed for property on Middle Road to the Prince George School Board for Walton Elementary School and the other for an amendment to allow a motor vehicle owned by a disabled veteran to be exempt from personal property tax. Another hearing will be for an amendment relating to fee schedules for buildings and building regulations.
A resolution was approved to establish the Prince George Pastors Council. The board voted to submit a Prince George County project to Congressman A. Donald McEachin for FY2022 federal budget surface transportation project funding.
County Administrator Percy Ashcraft and Director of Utilities Frank Haltom were reappointed to the South Central Wastewater Authority.
The board approved the Virginia Department of Transportation Six-Year Plan for Prince George County Secondary Roads Improvement for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2027 and Secondary Roads Construction Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 for Prince George County.
The board approved an ordinance for a one-time waiver to allow an adjustment for Loves Travel Center, Inc.’s sewer charges.
