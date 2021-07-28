Supervisors recognize officers for heroic efforts

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Board of Supervisors commended eight officers for heroic life-saving efforts in addition to approving a number of other items.
On May 24, Officers John Kuykendall, Kelly Borshch, Blake Bryant, Danny Byrum, Cain Allin, Tony Martin, Charles Leftwich, and Animal Control Officer Dana Newmeyer responded to the 5300 block of Courthouse Road for a report of a single vehicle accident with entrapment and fire.
The officers took turns approaching the burning vehicle utilizing their fire extinguishers to put out the fire on the passenger’s legs and slow the fire then carried the passenger up the embankment which was still burning. Once the passenger was on the road, first aid was provided to him and the female driver. All officers involved sustained minor burns and singed hair.
The board commended all eight officers with Chairman Brown stating that “as Chairman of the Board, he is proud to be here in Prince George County because we have the finest.”
The board approved changes to drugs & intoxicants personnel policy that clarifies that marijuana and marijuana products remain illegal for all county employees.
A resolution authorizing the county’s outside counsel to vote on the county’s behalf to support the proposed Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan was approved. Purdue Pharma and its corporate affiliates have filed for bankruptcy protection related to liabilities they face as a result of their involvement in marketing opioids The county’s outside opioid litigation counsel was approved to cast the vote on behalf of the county in favor of the proposed bankruptcy plan.
The board appointed Amanda Binford to the Appomattox Regional Library Board and Ronald Recher to the Senior Citizen Task Force. The board postponed appointments to the Youth Task Force and the CIP Committee. The board also approved a resolution to establish Senior Citizen Task Force By-Laws.
A contract was awarded to WW Associates for design of a waterline extension to the Route 10 corridor for $149,500.
A resolution was approved to retroactively repeal the declaration of local emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
A resolution dedicating an easement of right of way to Prince George Electric Cooperative for construction of an electric transmission or distribution system at Temple Park was approved.
A public hearing was held for an Ordinance to Amend “The Code of the County of Prince George, Virginia”, 2005, as Amended, by Amending § 6-17 to Allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to Grant a Special Exception for a Private Animal Boarding Place, Defined as Keeping More Than Three Dogs Over Four Months Old, on Parcels of an Acre or Less in Size in Designated Zoning Districts. It was unanimously approved.
A public hearing was held for a special exemption request of Christopher and Marisela Clark to permit an Assembly Hall and a Cottage industry home occupation within a R-A, Residential Agricultural District, for the purpose of hosting events and the rental of rooms not to exceed four, including bed and board. It was unanimously approved.
A public hearing was held for an Emergency Ordinance to Amend “The Code of the County of Prince George, Virginia”, 2005, as Amended, by Amending § 2-731 to State that Effective Sept. 1 when the County Treasurer or County Departments Accepts a Payment by Credit or Debit Card, the County Treasurer and County Departments Shall Add a Sum Not to Exceed the Amount Charged to the County for Processing the Credit or Debit Card Payment. It was unanimously approved.
The board approved a proclamation for Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week for July 18-24, a resolution of acceptance of Section 33.2-705 – land development additions into Virginia Department of Transportation/Secondary System of Roads Maintenance and a resolution for acceptance of a development Stormwater Management Agreement – Eagle Preserve Sections 1, 2 and 3 between the County of Prince George and VDOT.
