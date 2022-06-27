Supervisors Re-Adopt Ordinance to waive Penalty and Interest Fees

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to re-adopt its ordinance to waive any penalty and interest fees for Real Estate Taxes, Personal Property Taxes, Stormwater Utility Fees and Public Service Taxes to zero percent (%) for all bills paid on or before August 31, 2022. In effort to provide residents with some relief from the penalty and interest, due to the current economic conditions, said taxes and fees due date were extended to June 24, 2022, normally due on June 5, 2022. On May 10, 2022, the board adopted the emergency ordinance, which was to be re-adopted with 60 days pursuant to the public notice required under Virginia Code § 15.2-1427. The ordinance is only effective August 31, 2022, and will expire on September 1, 2022, with no further action.
In other matters, the Supervisors approved a request for a Special Exception permit. The request was made by John and Sherry Haas to permit a trucking company office with parking/storage of trucks and equipment and truck repair within a B-1 (General Commercial) Zoning District, pursuant to Prince George County Zoning Ordinance Section 90-393(11) “Auto repair garage, wrecking service” and 90-393(16) “Motor freight terminal, transshipment facility” in pursuant to conditional zoning case ZM-03-002. Tim Graves of Planning Commission said the subject property is approximately four (4) acres in size, located at 7901 County Drive, and is identified as Tax Map 450(04)00-00A-1. The Prince George County Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map indicates the property is planned for Residential uses.
The supervisors authorized the General Services department to complete grant application to the department of environmental quality for approximately $10,000 to $12.000 for partial funding of the Annual Clean Community Day Event for April 2023.
An appropriation of funds for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 report was submitted by Betsy Drewry, Deputy County Administrator for Finance. The Board of Supervisors approved the budget in the sum of $160,016,873 for FY2022-2023; $25,626,411 19.1% more than the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 adopted budget.
The General Fund budget is $68,951,487, $6,360,793; 10.16% greater that the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 adopted budget.
