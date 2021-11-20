Supervisors commend Eagle Scout

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Board of Supervisors commended Thomas Jonathan Jackson Carden at their Nov. 9 meeting for his Eagle Scout rank, scouting’s highest honor.
Thomas started his scouting career in 2011 as a tiger and progressed through every rank through cub scouts. He has served the positions of webmaster, patrol leader, historian troop guide and assistant senior patrol leader since crossing over to boy scouts in 2016.
Throughout his scouting career, he earned 51 merit badges, earned order of the arrow, became Spirit Chair of for Brotherhood, served in National Youth Leadership Training, received the one-mile swimmers award and received the USA Presidential Award.
At age 11, Thomas hiked 51 miles on the Appalachian Trail four years before he would hike the trail again for 54 miles. He also spent 15 days at Philmost, BSA High Adventure Camp in New Mexico where he hiked 25 miles at 7,000 feet elevation.
Thomas has also toured the White House, participated in Wreaths Across America and was featured in Boys Life Magazine.
He is currently a junior at Prince George High School having perfect attendance since Kindergarten. He has participated in DECA, the Golf Team and received the Varsity PG Award for the 2020-2021 school year.
Thomas thanked County Administrator Percy Ashcraft and Director of Parks and Recreation Keith Rotzoll for their dedication and support to his project.
A video showing the progress of his work for the rededication of the Ruritan Pavilion Flagpole at Scott Memorial Park was presented at the meeting after the commendation. This was Thomas’ Eagle Scout project which he started in March of 2020 and was completed in June of 2021.
