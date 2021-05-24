By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at its meeting to approve the FY22 Budget that will guide the County Government through June 30, 2022 and will go into effect July 1.
The total Budget is $134,390,462 while it does not include increases to the real estate tax rate, machinery and tools rate, personal property tax rate, water fees or wastewater fees. It also includes General Fund expenditures of $62,590,694. It also includes a contribution to the Public School Division of $17,056,643.
A commendation to Eagle Scout Isaiah Joel Brendel was approved and recognized by the board at their meeting.
The board approved several appropriations including $14,101 for State Library of Virginia records preservation grant, $15,000 for State Non-Arbitrage Program investment interest proceeds, $11,993 for home electronic monitoring excess collections over budgeted amounts, $75,480 for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Shelter Upgrade Assistance Funds and $1,732.21 for the Capital Improvement Project Fund for transfer from multiple school CIP projects to School – Walton/Other HVAC.
A deed of dedication of right-of-way and easements located on Parcel ID: 120(07)00-00A-0 for State Route 646/Middle Road and Roman Road improvements and the construction of the new Walton Elementary School was approved.
An authorization to execute a lease agreement with Prince George Xtreme Soccer Club for Scott Park Soccerplex Concession Stand and field use was approved.
A resolution in support of continuing operations at the Riverside Regional Jail was approved by the board.
A contract and appropriation of $27,330 for the replacement of a cooling tower in the County Administration Information Technology server room was approved.
A public hearing on June 8 for an emergency ordinance to waive penalty and interest until August 31 for personal property and real property taxes and stormwater fees due June 5 and authorized a public hearing for June 8 was approved.
A public hearing on June 8 for an emergency continuity ordinance to effectuate temporary changes in certain deadlines and to modify public meeting and public hearing practices and procedures to address continuity of operations associated with pandemic disaster was approved.
Percy Ashcraft, County Administrator, was appointed to the Advanced Manufactured Education Advisory Board. Pete Washington was appointed to the Prince George Industrial Development Authority.
An ordinance to Amend ‘The Code of the County of Prince George, Virginia’ to authorize a motor vehicle owned by a disabled veteran to either qualify as a separate classification of tangible personal property or to be exempt from personal property taxation was approved.
An ordinance to amend “The Code of the County of Prince George, Virginia” by amending and re-enacting § 10-2 relating to fee schedules for buildings and building regulations was approved.
