By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Following a runout dunk by Kylon Lewis that left one of the breakaway rims pointing a few degrees downward, the game between the Prince George Royals and Thomas Dale Knights basketball team was suspended until the next day.
The game, which took place on Wednesday at Dale, had stopped when Dale led the Royals with a 43-35 lead with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter. The Knights finished off a 65-53 victory on Thursday when the game reconvened.
When Lewis threw down his dunk with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, officials noticed the rim hadn’t returned to the horizontal position and stopped the game.
Those attempting to put the rim back in place gave up after about a half hour after players jumped to try to push the rim up, banged it from underneath with a ball and Dale activities director Ricky Talman even brought out a ladder to level the rim.
The anomalous event hadn’t surprised members of the Thomas Dale team because their home games are being played in an old auxiliary gym while work is being done on the main gym’s roof. The new rims had been put up just before tryouts started for Dale December and had been sticking at times.
