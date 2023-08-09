(Contributed)
On August 12th for the Stewardship Saturday event, FOLAR - Friends of the Lower Appomattox River will be joined by Capital Region Land Conservancy to do maintenance at a conserved property across the river; soon to become a new public park. The meeting location is the same as the regular trailhead parking lot: 527 University Blvd, Petersburg (only accessible from the Petersburg side of the river, due to bridge construction).
Help us free trees, protect our native plants and local wildlife, and restore riparian buffers (riverside land)! Join us on Saturday the 12th of August. Volunteers will be removing invasive plants such as "Tree of Heaven" (Ailanthus), Wisteria, or English Ivy at University Blvd Trailhead in Petersburg, using hand tools such as loppers, clippers, and handsaws. There will be a trash clean-up option.
No experience necessary. Training and plant identification will be at the beginning of each event. A great opportunity to learn about your local plants. Gloves and tools will be provided, but feel free to bring your own if you prefer. Wear long pants that cover your ankles and sturdy closed-toed shoes to avoid brambles and poison ivy. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and an optional snack. We may bring water and snacks, but we can't guarantee their availability for every event. This event may be canceled in case of storms or heavy rain.
Parking is available at 527 University Boulevard, Petersburg -- across the street from the University Blvd Trailhead, where we will meet. **There is currently construction on the bridge crossing the river. The parking lot at 527 University Blvd is accessible from the Petersburg side (south side) of the river. Please be sure to arrive on time; if the group has departed from the trailhead to the work site, we may not be able to connect with latecomers.
Contact Elise Neuscheler [eneuscheler@folar-va.org] with any questions or comments.
