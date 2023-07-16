TeAndrey Taylor, the brother of Tabyus and Darrell Taylor, two former Hopewell High School students who are now well-known athletes, was killed by a gun in January. To demonstrate to young people how they can utilize athletics and community to pave the way to a successful future, they put on a basketball competition at their old high school on Saturday, July 8, in honor of their brother. Tabyus and his brother Darrell Taylor, who plays for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, both made it their mission to inspire young people and put a stop to gun violence.
Star Athletes from Hopewell Inspiring Youth to Protect the Peace with Through Community Engagement
