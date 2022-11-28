St. Andrews Street bridge in Petersburg reopened after 15 years

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the reopening of a bridge in Petersburg that was closed for over 15 years due to reconstruction. Originally constructed in 1935 and replaced in 1968, Richmond's St. Andrews Street bridge spans Lieutenant Run close to Interstate 95. It was closed in 2007 when it was determined to have structural issues.
The bridge's construction, which is estimated to have cost around $1.9 million, started in late 2020. In order to comply with the requirements of the Virginia Department of Transportation, it is about four and a half feet wider than the former bridge.
According to the city, the new bridge will have the same number of lanes for driving and include a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge. The new bridge will be a durable, low-maintenance structure with concrete beams and a concrete deck. The existing stone walls will remain in place.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
