Southside Regional Medical Center returns to Anthem provider networks

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Southside Regional Medical Center will return to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s provider networks. The move became effective on July 1.
The move comes after months of negotiations to reach an agreement between leaders of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center and Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc after the previous contract ended on Dec. 1.
According to Anthem, BSMH asked for rates that were too high to reimburse while BSMH claimed they neither informed Anthem that it wanted to increase rates nor asked the insurer to remove hospitals from coverage during the pandemic.
During the ensuing months, Anthem carriers were put out of network at the medical facility affecting municipal workers in Dinwiddie, Prince George and Hopewell. The move also affected Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia and Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin.
At the time the previous contract ended, there were around 900 municipal employees in Prince George, Hopewell and Dinwiddie that used Anthem medical coverage in addition to any private businesses in the Tri-Cities area who use the health-care provider.
During months of negotiations, Anthem still covered Emergency Medical Services at SRMC although an inpatient stay from an emergency room visit required prior authorization.
Anthem, Inc. is the largest for-profit managed health care company in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. In 2018, the company had approximately 40 million members.
