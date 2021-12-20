Social media threat leads to additional officers at JEJ Moore

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., J.E.J. Moore Middle School staff were notified of a potential threat against the school as the school’s guidance department received a call from an individual who asked a concerning question.
According to a release, the school’s staff immediately reported this information to the school’s resource officer and Prince George County Police Department.
As dismissal was occurring, students were placed into secure locations and the school’s resource officer worked with administration to ensure campus entry and exit points were secure. Remaining students were escorted by school personnel to vehicles and buses with Prince George County Police Department officers on site.
Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement was present at the school the following day. Additional information of the incident was not made available because this is an active police investigation.
“Prince George County Public Schools is committed to protecting the safety of students and staff at our school campuses every day and will take every step to ensure everyone in our buildings are safe.” stated a release from PGCPS. “We appreciate the Prince George County Police Department and the prompt action of the staff of J.E.J. Moore Middle School for their efforts helping keep our school community safe.”
