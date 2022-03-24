Small Business Spotlight: Diamonds and Things

Petersburg Jeweler opened back in the early part of February of this year. Originally from Pennsylvania, who now resides in Chesterfield, Mark Williams was chosen to head Petersburg Jeweler. Williams is a custom designer and Goldsmith with 25 years of experience working with fine jewelry. He received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in jewelry arts from Lock Haven University. “I can take your ideas and turn them into a finished custom designed piece.”, Williams said.
Williams says that the cases at Petersburg Jeweler are currently stocked with silver and gold estate jewelry. They also offer GIA certified diamonds, as well as a large online bridal selection. Williams is also an authorized retailer of Citizen watches and offers a huge selection of both men’s and women's Eco Drive Citizen time pieces.
Petersburg Jeweler also offers onsite jewelry repair, laser engraving, and costume jewelry.
Petersburg Jeweler is located at 13 W. Old St. in Old Towne Petersburg. The phone number is 804-414-4365. Business hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
