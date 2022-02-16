Small Business: Ribbon cutting to be held for new restaurant

The Hopewell/Prince George County will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 22 @ 4p.m. for The Chillin and Grillin Shack new restaurant.
Fresh smoked pork loin, brisket, ribs, burgers, subs and desserts are just a few of the Chillin and Grillin Shack’s featured daily specials. They’re smoked and savory meats and sweets is what they are most known for.
The Chillin and Grillin Shack is located at 3815 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George Va. 23875.
The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce applaud the Chillin and Grillin Shack for their investment into the Prince George County.
