Small Business and Supplier Diversity Outreach Event

(From Staff Reports)
Franconia-Springfield Bypass Project
Where: Thursday, August 10 4:00 - 6:00 PM ET
Where: Embassy Suites, 8100 Loisdale Rd., Springfield, VA 22150
The Franconia-Springfield Bypass is a Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) passenger train bridge located just south of the Franconia-Springfield station. The bridge will allow access to stations on the west side of the rail corridor and reduce congestion on the remaining two rail tracks. Construction will include an initial single track on the bridge, with accommodation for a future second track.
Virginia Rail Transformation Partners (VRT Partners) is a carefully formed joint venture of Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., Wagman Construction, Inc., and Joseph B. Fay Co. Our three firms bring together some of the nation’s leading Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) rail transit contractors that have joined for the Franconia-Springfield Bypass Project. With a demonstrated commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for certified subcontractors on major rail transit projects, VRT Partners is eager to connect with interested partners and share about our experience, expected opportunities on the project and timeline.
VRT Partners is looking for interested, qualified Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) firms to join our team in pursuit of this project. If you would like to learn more and connect with members of our joint venture, please register at eventbrite.com to attend our upcoming virtual outreach event.
