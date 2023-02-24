Shooting suspect arrested following Petersburg police search

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Petersburg Bureau of Police has reportedly detained a wanted suspect in connection with a gunshot that happened on Tuesday night and injured one person after searching throughout Central Virginia.
According to reports, Devin Seaborne was taken into custody without incident. Seaborne is accused of breaking and entering, firing a gun into an occupied structure, and intentionally injuring someone.
On Tuesday, February 14, at around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the third block of Stately Court due to a reported shooting. Officers were in route to the scene when they learned of a second shooting, this time near the Carter Street and Lee Avenue intersection, which is close to Stately Court. Police found a connection between the two shootings.
Officers discovered one victim when they arrived who was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening medical attention. In this case, Seaborne was the only suspect recognized by authorities, and a search was started as a result.
A representative for the Petersburg Bureau of Police said in a statement that they were grateful to their neighborhood allies and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for helping to capture Seaborne. We can affect change by banding together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.