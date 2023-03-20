On March 17, 2023, at approximately 12:04 p.m., Prince George County police responded to the 1100 block of Eagle Place in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence.
Prince George County Police detectives immediately began investigating the incident. Shortly after investigating, the detectives identified three suspects involved in the shooting. With the assistance of Virginia State Police all three suspects were identified, located and placed into custody.
The charges and names are as follows:
Xzavier Harris, age 23, of Richmond, VA
VA 18.2-22/18.2-279 Conspiracy to Shoot Occupied Dwelling
VA 18.2-26/18.2-51 Attempted Malicious Wounding X3
VA 18.2-53.1 Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
VA 18.2-279 Shoot Occupied Dwelling
Duriel Smith Jr. age 24, of Henrico, VA
VA 18.2-26/18.2-51 Attempted Malicious Wounding X3
VA 18.2-53.1 Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
VA 18.2-279 Shoot Occupied Dwelling
Jarobi Williams, age 23, of Charlotte, NC
VA 18.2-22/18.2-53.1 Conspiracy to use Firearm in Commission of Felony
VA 18.2-22/18.2-51 Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding
VA 18.2-22/18.2-279 Conspiracy to Shoot Occupied Dwelling
All three individuals are held at the Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.
