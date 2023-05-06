Shooting Into Occupied Dwelling Resulting in Fatality Crash

On April 23, 2023, at approximately 4:31 a.m., Prince George County police responded to the 400 block of Falcon Street for shots fired into an occupied dwelling. Officers arrived and observed a small SUV leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed. As officers were attempting to catch up to the suspect vehicle, the vehicle was observed crashed in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive. The vehicle struck several trees, overturned, and came to a stop down a steep embankment. Officers located three occupants in the vehicle. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from Prince George County, and the front seat passenger, Cortaz Cheatham, age 18, of Hopewell, were both declared deceased on the scene. The rear-seat passenger, a 16-year-old male from Hopewell, was flown to Chippenham Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.
Two firearms were recovered from the suspect vehicle.
Officers discovered one home and one unoccupied, parked vehicle were struck by bullets on Falcon Street. This investigation is ongoing; at the present time, no charges have been placed.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information, is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. You may also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.
