Shooting into Occupied Dwelling - Arrest Made

On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:06 a.m., Prince George County police responded to the 2800 block of Manchester Drive in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence.
Prince George County Police detectives immediately began investigating the incident. On December 7, 2022, Nicholas Patrick Owens, 41 years of age, a Prince George County resident, was arrested. Whereas the investigation is still ongoing, as of this release, Owens is charged with thirteen (13) felony crimes and one (1) misdemeanor crime.
The charges are as follows:
VA 18.2-279 Shooting into Occupied Dwelling (x5)
VA 18.2-51 Attempted Malicious Wounding (x5)
VA 18.2-60.4 Felony Violation of Protective Order (x2)
VA 18.2-53.1 Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
VA 18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of Firearm
Owens is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.
