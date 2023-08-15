Senior Officer Specialist Also Charged for Inmates Death at FCI-Petersburg

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Lt. Shronda Covington, 47, and registered nurse Tonya Farley, 52, both of Chesterfield County, were indicted back in June 2022, and are accused of violating the civil rights of a prisoner by failing to provide for his medical needs while being aware of his condition. The inmate, a 47-year-old man known by his initials W.W., passed away on January 9, 2021.
A superseding indictment charged of violating the civil rights of an inmate by showing deliberate indifference to the inmate's serious medical needs, which resulted in his death, was returned by a federal grand jury. According to the superseding indictment, Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Senior Officer Specialist Yolanda Blackwell, 45, of Chester, Virginia, was on duty and performing her official duties at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg, Virginia, on January 10, 2021. The superseding indictment alleges that despite knowing that W.W., a 47-year-old prisoner, needed urgent medical attention, Blackwell knowingly neglected to see to it that he received it. On that day, W.W. passed away while under federal protection.
The charge of a civil rights violation carries a maximum punishment of life in prison under federal law. The maximum term for filing a false report is 20 years in jail, while lying to federal authorities carries a five-year minimum sentence.
According to a statement from the Justice Department, Covington and Farley "showed deliberate indifference to the inmate's serious medical needs." The specifics of those needs were kept private. The statement added that Farley has been charged with filing a fraudulent death report and that Covington faces further accusations of lying to federal authorities regarding W.W.'s death.
Prosecutors claim that Farley lied when she claimed to have called a doctor the day before the man passed away to discuss his symptoms and care. According to the accusation, she also lied and said she didn't take him to the hospital because the doctor didn't approve hospitalization and instead advised speaking with the jail's psychologist. The indictment claims that she further lied when she said that the psychologist had suggested the client was fabricating his symptoms.
In addition to lying about the man's behavior on January 9, 2021, Covington allegedly ordered a correctional officer to lie and indicate in BOP records that she had finished rounds of the unit where the man's cell was housed.
Prison employee Lt. Michael Anderson, entered a guilty plea to a related allegation last month and will be sentenced in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.