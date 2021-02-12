Sen. Chase files suit against Va. Senate over being censured

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.