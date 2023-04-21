Self Service Kayak Rental comes to Prince George County

Rent.Fun Self Service Kayak Rental is coming to Appomattox River Regional Park.
Adventure lovers, get ready to make a splash at Appomattox River Regional Park, located at 800 Folar Trail N, N, VA 23860! We're excited to announce the launch of Rent.Fun Self Service Kayak Rental in your area, bringing you a hassle-free and fun kayaking experience!
The user-friendly mobile app makes renting a kayak as easy as a few taps on your screen. Say goodbye to long lines and complicated rental processes - just download, book, and paddle away!
Hours are: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pricing is: $20 for the first 2 hours, $10 for each succeeding hour
Membership cost: $45
Follow us them Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for exciting launch promotions and special discounts - more updates coming soon!
Ready to embark on your next water adventure? Download the Rent.Fun app now and start planning your day at Appomattox River Regional Park!
Don't forget to share your kayaking experience by tagging your photos on social media by using the hashtags #RentFun #PrinceGeorgeCounty #Appomattox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.