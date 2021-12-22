Second Bopper’s Ice Cream location opens at Fort Lee

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- When they retired from the US military, Ray Ferguson and his wife Debbie decided that they would make their home in the Tri-Cities near Fort Lee.
Originally coming from Martinsville, VA, Ray thought the economy of Martinsville didn’t support their entrepreneurial dreams. Now living in Petersburg, Debbie teaches 12th grade English at Petersburg High School.
In 2017, the Fergusons launched the Escape Room in downtown Petersburg and later purchased Bopper’s in Old Towne Petersburg. Meanwhile their daughter started another family venture, a coffee business, Wikked Ground Coffee, now available at Bopper’s.
“It’s a family affair,” said Ray in a release. “We are excited to be the first to bring an ice cream store to Fort Lee.”
On Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber invited the Colonial Heights/Petersburg Chamber and Prince George County, where Fort Lee resides, to participate in the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
