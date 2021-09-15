By Zach Armstrong
CREWE, Va -- After reviewing scholarship applications from 40 students, the Southside Opportunity Fund Board of Directors selected 25 graduating high school seniors across Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area for SOF scholarships this year.
The 25 recipients are the record amount chosen in the six years of the program. A total of $31,000 was awarded to the graduates (the largest amount ever for the program) who individually received either $2,000 or $1,000 to help with college costs.
Scholarships go to each student’s college or university to be used for tuition, room and board, student fees and textbooks. Scholarships are awarded each year based on financial need, academic achievement and a personal statement. Students’ parents or guardians must be SEC members.
Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships are funded by proceeds from an annual golf tournament and skeet shoot, Hooper Park rentals and donations. Since the scholarship program started, 114 scholarships totaling $130,000 have been awarded. Other donations have gone to Southside Virginia Community College’s Power Line Worker Training School in Blackstone.
“All of the applicants had impressive academic and extracurricular credentials,” said Lloyd Lenhart, SEC’s director of community relations. “We wish all of the students much success as they continue their education.”
Receiving $2,000 scholarships were Tyler Hutcherson, Altavista High School; Hannah Holt, Randolph-Henry High School; Stephen Strigel II, Central Lunenburg High School; Triston Long, Kenston Forest; Leah Butts, Cosby High School; and John Dolan, Dinwiddie High School.
This year’s recipients of $1,000 scholarships were Dalton Lockridge, Randolph-Henry High School; Lauren Bush, Randolph-Henry High School; Mason Scott, William Campbell High School; Gabriel Isenhour, homeschool; Sydney Pedigo, Rustburg High School; Emma Jackson, Staunton River High School; Elijah Edens, Amelia Academy; Macie Nash, Central Lunenburg High School; Amber Gillen, Prince Edward County High School; Elizabeth Waite, Nottoway High School; Hayley Moody, Central Lunenburg High School; William Hamilton, Randolph-Henry High School; Savannah Schnepf, Dinwiddie High School; Alexis Elzey, Powhatan High School; Savannah Hall, Powhatan High School; Lindsey Roberts, Park View High School; Bennett Walters, Dinwiddie High School; Madeline Lucy, Dinwiddie High School; and Kalli Walsh, Amelia County High School.
