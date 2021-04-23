School board votes to extend superintendent contract, approve health insurance plans

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The board approved health, dental and vision insurance rates for FY2022. The health insurance plan renewal from Anthem was provided with an expected 7.97% rate increase. The Pierce Benefits Group has indicated a 4% increase in the rates for the employee elected dental plan with Delta Dental.
The board voted to approve the extension of Superintendent Lisa Pennycuff’s contract. The new term for Pennycuff will commence on July 1 of this year and end on June 30, 2025.
The board was given an update on the 2022-2027 comprehensive plan. The four draft goals for the comprehensive plan include fostering academic growth and engagement, make a dedicated and connected staff, have operational excellence and effectiveness and create a caring culture and climate.
Next Steps for the comprehensive plan include reviewing work from the committee meeting, making revisions and additions, committee meetings will be held in May and June and a draft of the Comprehensive Plan will be given to the school board.
