School Board supports criteria change for Maggie Walker Governor’s School admission

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Prince George School Board voted to support a criteria adjustment for admission into the Maggie Walker Governor’s School and provide the PGCPS representative (Jill Andrews) with their thoughts on the matter to vote on behalf of the PGCPS School Board.
The Director of Maggie Walker Governor's School in collaboration with the Policy Steering Committee of Maggie Walker Governor’s School has asked all regional School Board members to share the revisions to the criteria for admission to the school.
Among the revisions include adjustments to the weighting that would put a greater emphasis on the writing samples from a weight of the previous 15% to 25%. This would be offset by removing the achievement test that was a measure similar to an end-of-course History assessment.
The Maggie Walker Governor’s School has held two sessions where members of regional school boards could come to provide their thoughts and have discussion.
“My concern was lowering the standards for admission,” said District 2 School Board Member Jill Andrews. “When I worked there, students who didn't score up in 80s and 90s had harder time in the Governor’s school,”
The achievement test would be removed for admission criteria. It was a 10th grade end-of-course history assessment tested on students who were rising 9th graders.
According to Superintendent Lisa Pennycuff at the meeting, the school’s logic was that they would rather see a student’s writing ability to understand what the child had to offer, why they wanted to come and what they had done to prepare to be admitted.
The Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies is a public high school supporting the needs and interests of the region’s gifted high school students offering college preparatory programs emphasizing government, international studies, science, mathematics, languages, and fine arts.
Admission into Maggie Walker Governor’s School is highly competitive with typically 1,200 eighth grade students applying each year.
The school’s website states that it “seeks to include a diverse pool of applicants who are interested in our mission and who are representative of the gifted populations in our participating school divisions. Local and regional selection committees are provided with a variety of information to identify students who have the potential for success at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.”
Applications are accepted from students during their eighth-grade year of school. Applicants residing in a participating school district must meet the application deadline in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.