School Board Meeting

The Prince George School Board will conduct its regular meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Prince George High School Commons. Attached please find a copy of the meeting agenda. The public is invited to attend this meeting.
Pursuant to the Governor's Amended Executive Order 63, dated November 13, 2020, face coverings are required for all patrons and visitors. All individuals in the Commonwealth aged five and over shall, when entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time inside state and local government buildings when accessed for the purpose of securing public services, must cover their mouth and nose with a face covering as described and recommended by the CDC.
We will also make the meeting available to the public through electronic communication means which will permit participants to connect and view the meeting live. The following link can be found on the PGCPS' website on Monday, January 11, 2021:
https://vimeo.com/event/227200 Opens in a new browser tab <https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fevent%2F227200&data=02%7C01%7Cmcampbell%40pgs.k12.va.us%7C818350fd16b94e6176a308d843ba0ad9%7C39b63b2100514b15bd1b8653d2eac744%7C0%7C0%7C637333813609626594&sdata=5uKBPdP1xd3RBLQxoRrttUUume2Ioui5%2FlmkGOIUP64%3D&reserved=0>
A recording of the meeting will also be available on our website for your review after the meeting.
If you wish to make public comment during the meeting and are unable to attend, please submit your question to bkirk@pgs.k12.va.us<mailto:bkirk@pgs.k12.va.us> prior to Monday, January 11, noon.
