School board increases tuition rates, recognizes student activities at meeting

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George School Board approved items, received presentations and recognized accomplishments made by both students and teachers at its April 21 meeting.
The board approved the Special Education Annual Plan 2021-2022, the appointment of designee to sign documents in absence of superintendent, the 2021-2022 school calendar, the adoption of science textbooks and certification of the 2020-2021 local plan for CTE Perkins Funds.
The board also approved a tuition increase from $9,800 per student to $10,050 to allow funding for an additional special education teaching position.
Principal Dr. Theresa Marshall shared a presentation on North Elementary School including the Eagle Scout project awarded to Isaiah Brendel and receiving a donation from Loyalty Automotive which was used for teachers’ technology needs and for panels within classrooms.
A presentation was given about the DECA Drive-In. A new drive-in theatre led by DECA will be student-led. The initiative will expose kids to entrepreneurial skills, technical skills behind production and other business logistics.
An update on graduation plans was given. Prince George families responded to a survey issued on preferences. 79 respondents (33%) said they preferred an indoor event while 162 respondents (67%) said they preferred an outdoor event. According to the presentation, there can be three outdoor ceremonies on the football field with 130 students each.
The board recognized Isaiah Brendel for getting the ranking of Eagle Scout thanks to his project at North Elementary on outdoor recreation. He is a member of Senior Beta and plays trumpet for Prince George High School band. He also volunteers with Veterans of Foreign Wars and assists in local cleaning efforts.
The board recognized its Indoor Track team for placing in the state competition. The boys relay team got 3rd place in the 4 x 400 meter. Prince George was also State Champions in the 4 x 200 meter girls relay team.
Mariah Washington got 2nd place in the 300 meter run, Marianah Lipkins got 3rd place in the 55 meters dash. Lamont Victoria got 4th place in the 55 meter dash, Chandler Coleman got 5th place in the 500 meter run, Chandler Coleman got 6th place in the long jump, Lamont Victoria was the State Champion in the high jump.
The board recognized students from both J.E.J Moore Middle School and N.B. Clements Jr High School who competed at the Virginia Beta Virtual State Convention.
From J.E.J MOORE Middle School, Saniyah Wright got 1st in Fiber Arts, Hope Mcallister got 2nd in Grade 7 science, Keira Temple got 2nd in Grade 7 social studies, Semaiah Reed got 2nd in Drawing Junior, Mackenzie Galle got 2nd in Jewelry, Jasmine Hurt got 2nd in Creative Writing Junior, Mylee Mihelich got 2nd in Color Photography, Mylee Mihelich got 3rd in Speech Junior. J.E.J Moore Middle got 3rd in Campaign Skit Video.
From N.B. Clements, Phoebe Cahoon got 1st in Creative Writing, Isaiah Langford got 1st in Poetry, Peyton Ziegenfuss got 1st in Color Photography, Anthony Hernandez got 1st in Mixed Media, Anthony Hernandez got 1st in Painting, Nathanial Whitchurch got 2nd in Math, Anthony Hernandez got 2nd in Speech, Peyton Ziegenfuss got 2nd in Science, Phoebe Cahoon got 3rd in Black and White Photography. The school’s teams got 3rd in 3D design and 3rd in Duo Signing and Dancing.
Christine Carr from William Walton Elementary School was awarded by the Prince George School Board as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. “There’s no other place I’d rather be than in Prince George County,” said Carr as she accepted the award.
The board also recognized the rest of the division’s 2021 teachers of the year. Khrista Herzing won the award from L.L. Beazley Elementary, Casey Abernethy won the award from David Harrison Elementary, Anna Ponder won the award from North Elementary, Lori Mccoy won the award from South Elementary, Christine Carr won the award from William Walton Elementary, Beth Balazik won the award from Prince George Education Center, David Dockan won the award from J.E.J. Moore Middle School, Wade Kliebenstein won the award from N.B. Clements Jr High School and Paola Jones won the award from Prince George High School.
