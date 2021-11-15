School board increases public access to meetings with BoardDocs

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- To help organize and facilitate access to meeting agenda items and other documents for the public, Prince George County Public Schools has transitioned to leading board management solution BoardDocs Pro.
The electronic distribution features will increase transparency and open communication to Prince George School Board agenda items and other board-related information allowing the community to review information before meetings and see the Board's action, including voting results after meetings.
Prince George County Public Schools looks forward to using BoardDocs Pro to help share agendas and other information for Prince George County School Board meetings,” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said in a release. “Our division is committed to transparency and keeping our community informed. Our division’s partnership with the BoardDocs Pro board management platform will help us reach this goal through their easily accessible platform, benefiting both the public and our staff who manage Board-related materials.”
With Cloud-based technology, BoardDocs Pro provides paperless agenda solutions to school divisions and other organizations and is designed to meet the needs and legal requirements of public school boards, municipal governments and other governing bodies.
All documents associated with meetingings are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or using the system's search feature.
The new board management features can be accessed through Prince George County Public School's website at https://go.boarddocs.com/va/pgsva/Board.nsf/Public. A link to BoardDocs is also available under the “About Us” dropdown menu on the division’s main website, http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
Minutes and documents for Prince George School Board meetings before November 1, 2021, remain available on the division's website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us under the Calendar page, viewable at https://www.pgs.k12.va.us/apps/events/2021/10/?id=10.
